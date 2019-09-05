Fire departments from Washington and Greene counties responded to a house fire in Amwell Township that caused significant damage to the home’s second floor.
The fire started after 11 a.m. Wednesday at 125 Ikes Road. The fire started on the second floor. A cause has not been determined, but officials at the scene believed it may have been electrical.
Todd Richards, the homeowner, said no one was home when the fire broke out. The house sits on his wife’s family farm, he said.
Richards said his mother-in-law lives down the road. She was unloading groceries when she noticed the smoke.
This was the second fire at the house since February 2013.
Lone Pine, Amwell Township, Marianna, South Strabane and Morris Township fire departments responded to the scene. Waynesburg Franklin Township Fire Company also responded.