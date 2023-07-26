An accident involving multiple vehicles closed down part of Interstate 79 northbound Tuesday morning.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the crash occurred at about 7:07 a.m. near the 44 mile marker, near the Canonsburg exit.
According to 911, there were several vehicles involved, including a pest control pickup truck that rolled onto its roof. Two people suffered minor injuries.
State police were clearing the scene and preparing to reopen the highway at about 8:30 a.m.
