A South Strabane Township office supply store employee contacted police after finding child pornography last year on an old laptop a customer brought in, court records allege.
The discovery of the images and others of adults having sex with animals on the computer led to the arrest Thursday of Riley R. Carl, 86, of Mt. Pleasant Township, court records show.
Carl also faces allegations he fondled a female child in his home at 127 Main St. between 2011 and 2017, beginning when she was about 5 years old, Mt. Pleasant police stated in charging documents.
South Strabane police became involved in the investigation after Carl purchased a new computer Oct. 15 at an OfficeMax at 343 Washington Road. He allegedly brought in his old laptop and asked a store employee to transfer its data onto his new computer, court records show.
Police received a warrant to search Carl’s electronic devices and allegedly discovered at least 10 images of child pornography and multiple searches for such images.
District Judge Michael L. Manfredi ordered Carl Thursday to be held in Washington County jail without bond to protect victims and witnesses, online court records show.
He is charged with possessing child pornography, illegal use of a computer, indecent assault and corruption of minors.