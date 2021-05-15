An 86-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man facing dozens of child pornography charges, along with charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors, waived his case to court during his preliminary hearing Thursday.
According to Washington County Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh, Riley R. Carl is being held in Washington County jail without bond.
The charges were filed after Carl took his laptop to Office Max in South Strabane Township last year to have data transferred from an old computer to a new one. A store employee contacted police when they found child pornography on the computer, according to court documents.
Carl also is accused of fondling a female child in his home at 127 Main St. between 2011 and 2017, according to the criminal complaint.