A longtime police officer is interested in upholding the law in a different venue – a courtroom.
Louis J. McQuillan, police chief of Mt. Pleasant Township, has announced his candidacy for the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in the 27-3-06 district. He plans to run for the Democratic and Republican nominations in May, in a district made up of McDonald Borough and Cecil, Mt. Pleasant and Robinson townships.
“I feel that my years of experience as a police officer more than qualify me for this position,” McQuillan said in an email to the Observer-Reporter. “I have had the opportunity to interact with residents and understand their problems and situations.”
A lifelong county resident, McQuillan has been on the Mt. Pleasant force for more than 18 years, the past 10-plus as chief. He also was a patrolman for two years in the McDonald department, and previously served as a detective with the Washington County Drug Task Force.
He also is in his second term as a McDonald council member. In that position, he said, “I have the unique opportunity to know what local municipalities go through on a day-to-day basis.”
McQuillan pledges to self-fund his campaign. “During these difficult times, I have watched as friends have struggled financially and have had their businesses suffer,” he said. “I cannot ask these people to give me money.
“If people want to donate, they should do so to their local food pantry or volunteer fire departments.”
McQuillan resides in McDonald and his children attend Fort Cherry schools.