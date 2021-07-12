The Mt. Morris woman involved in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 79 in Greene County last week has died.
Donna M. Phillips, 45, died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to an obituary published Monday.
State police previously said Phillips was driving south on the interstate about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before crashing into a northbound tractor-trailer in Whiteley Township near the Welcome Center.
Phillips and a 16-year-old girl in her car were taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Police did not identify the passenger or release information on the severity of her injuries.
The tractor-trailer driver, Jose Manzano Reyes, 44, and his passenger, Pedro Echemendia Reyes, 32, both of Hialeah, Fla., were not injured in the crash. Investigators indicated no charges will be filed against the driver of the tractor-trailer.
A state police spokesman did not respond to a message seeking more information on the crash or the condition of the unidentified passenger.