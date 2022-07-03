The board of the Mt. Lebanon School District approved a $108 million budget for the 2022-23 school year at its May 22 meeting.
The millage rate was set at 26.39, an .80 increase. This means the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 will have to pay an additional $20 per month.
There were no changes made to academic programs, fine arts or athletics. Overall, it maintains current programming and staffing levels. The district used $850,000 from its fund balance for the budget. This is a lower amount than recent years -- for 2021-22, the district used $2.7 million, and the year before it used $1.5 million.
Detailed information on the budget is available at mtlsd.org.