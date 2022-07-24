The Mt. Lebanon School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the school board following the resignation of a member who was arrested on a sex charge in Florida.
Former board member Andrew Freeman was charged July 6 with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a felony, by the Polk County Sheriff's Department.
According to a press release from the department, Freeman was visiting family in Davenport, Fla. He is accused of kissing and inappropriately touching a 17-year-old on July 4.
Though he initially denied the allegations, the sheriff's department said he admitted to the incident and said, "mistakes were made."
The school board announced that Freeman tendered his resignation on July 9. On July 12, the board posted a notice on the district website that it is seeking applications to fill Freeman's seat.
Applicants must be 18 or older and have been a Mt. Lebanon resident for at least a year. They will need to submit a letter of interest, resume and a statement of financial interest approved by the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission.
Applications can be mailed to the district or sent via email to Kimberly Walters at KWalters@mtlsd.net, and will be accepted through July 26 at noon.
Last week, the district issued a statement from school board President Jake Wyland following news of Freeman's arrest.
“The charges are very serious and disturbing,” Wyland said. “The conduct described in the release is reprehensible and totally inconsistent with any community’s expectations of a school board member. We have been in contact with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and are closely monitoring these proceedings. We will continue to gather information as it becomes available.”
