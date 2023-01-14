Margaret Bell Miller Middle School students moved into a newly renovated Waynesburg Central Junior-Senior High School last week, as the first semester winds down.
The renovation was part of an approximately $3 million renovation project and a plan that consolidates Central Greene School District’s 1,500 students into two buildings – the junior-senior high school and Waynesburg Central Elementary School – on the campus on Zimmerman Drive in Franklin Township.
Margaret Bell Miller Middle School, built in 1928 – the aging building had been difficult to maintain – is slated for permanent closure this summer.
“I’m so pleased we have K-12 students on one campus now, as far as safety purposes and having everybody together, that’s where we need to be,” said Central Greene Superintendent Dr. Kevin Monaghan.
Now, seventh- and eighth-graders will attend classes at their new educational home in the high school; sixth-graders are housed at the elementary school.
Initially, the school district had planned to construct a new middle school building; however, it was determined that renovations would enable the high school to accommodate middle school students as well.
The upgraded facility is filled with state-of-the-art equipment. Classrooms are outfitted with Promethean boards, upgraded technology, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) equipment, and upgraded ventilation.
The junior-senior high school is equipped with air conditioning; Margaret Bell Miller is not.
An e-sports arena will be housed at the elementary school.
The move also will benefit the school district’s transportation services.
Junior high classes are on the second floor and high school classes are on the main floor, with some crossover between students.
Monday’s move-in couldn’t have come at a better time, Monaghan explained, noting that water pipes burst at Margaret Bell Miller over the Christmas break, causing flooding and damage.
“There was water everywhere; (Margaret Bell Miller) totally flooded. It’s a blessing we had this (move) in the works. It’s sad that we’re closing the school, but it was perfect timing,” said Monaghan.
Monaghan thanked the school board, administration, and staff “for pulling together to complete the project. It was a huge team effort.”
He said students were delighted when they walked into the building and saw their new surroundings.
“I’m so excited about what the future holds for Central Greene,” said Monaghan. “I’m so grateful for everyone’s vision and desire to create a better learning environment for our kids.”
