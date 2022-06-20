The Community Pavilion in downtown Washington will have permanent restrooms and a kitchen area in time for the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, scheduled for July 8-10. The prefabricated buildings were installed Friday. “The way buildings like these are constructed, they are pre-plumbed,” said Mayor Scott Putnam. “All we have to do is is connect the water lines and the sewer lines. The electric will go in next week and then all that is left is the paving.” The project was paid for by a Local Share Account grant, Main Street Farmer’s Market and some local matching money.
