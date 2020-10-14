Firefighters from Mount Pleasant Township rescued a man from his burning home Monday night.
Township fire Chief Adam Lohr said his department was dispatched to a two-story home at 1050 Burgettstown Road about 11:50 p.m. Monday.
“He was at the window when we arrived,” Lohr said. “A couple of my guys went around and rescued him.”
Heavy smoke prevented the “older gentleman” from getting downstairs and out of the home, Lohr said, but firefighters were able to get him down a ladder. The man, whose name was not provided, was transported to a local hospital. He was the only person in the home at the time, Lohr said.
The state police fire marshal was called to investigate, Lohr said.
“The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, but there was a lot of smoke damage,” Lohr said.
Assisting Mount Pleasant at the scene, were firefighters from Slovan, McDonald, Midway, North Strabane, Avella and Jefferson Township. Police from Mount Pleasant and Smith Township along with EMS crews from Ambulance & Chair and SouthBridge also responded.