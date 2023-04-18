Washington & Jefferson

Washington & Jefferson College has three lighted, sound-emitting crosswalks on campus to increase pedestrian safety. A student escaped injury last week when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The dean of students at Washington & Jefferson College urged drivers and pedestrians to be alert to their surroundings after a student was hit by a vehicle last week and suffered minor injuries.

W&J’s campus has three crosswalks with flashing lights and a chirping sound to illuminate the crosswalk paths and emit noise to warn approaching drivers.

