Two motorcyclists crashed in two separate Greene County incidents Monday afternoon.
The first driver, Joseph M. Gallagher, 66, of Fredericktown, was transported by EMS Southwest to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., with suspected serious injuries, according to a state police report.
Gallagher had been driving about 1:20 p.m. on Jefferson Road in Jefferson Township when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the bike on its side, state police said. State police are investigating, and Jefferson Township volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
The second crash occurred at 3:11 p.m., when driver Michael E. Schoenefeldt, 52, of Pittsburgh, was driving west on state Route 88 in Morris Township. Police said Schoenefeldt struck loose gravel in the roadway before the bike tipped sideways and slid across the road. He was treated for a suspected minor injury, police said.