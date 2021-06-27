CHARLEROI POLICE CAR
TWILIGHT — A Bentleyville man was killed Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash along Twilight Hollow Road.

Dustin Michael Chiodo, 35, was the operator of a motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve in Twilight Borough, according to a release by Washington County coroner Tim Warco. The motorcycle struck a guardrail.

A passing motorist came upon the crash and reported it to 911 at 4:38 a.m.

Mon Valley EMS, the Charleroi Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT assisted at the scene. The crash is being investigated by Charleroi Regional Police.

