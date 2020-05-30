STATE POLICE
A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in an accident along Interstate 79 in Washington County.

One person was involved in a single-vehicle wreck at the Interstate 70 West interchange, at milemarker 38 in South Strabane Township, according to a release by Washington County coroner Tim Warco.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. The operator of the vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of the motorcycle and traveled up an embankment on the left side of the roadway.

