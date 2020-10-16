WAYNESBURG – A Graysville mother is accused of attacking two Greene County sheriff’s deputies and a family caseworker, and then biting her son when they tried to take custody of the child at a mechanic’s shop Wednesday afternoon.
The deputies were asked to assist a county Children and Youth Services caseworker as she delivered an emergency protective custody order to Aubrey Nicole Weyrick at the shop at 10 Cook Ave. in Franklin Township shortly before 2 p.m.
When they arrived, Weyrick refused to listen to the caseworker and told the deputies they needed to speak to West Virginia State Police. Court documents do not indicate why she was asking an out-of-state agency to intervene in the matter.
As the caseworker attempted to explain the order, Weyrick went into the back of the garage and grabbed a rubber mallet while she held her young son, whose age was not released, investigators said. She swung the mallet at one deputy, and then fell to the ground holding the child, according to court documents.
The deputies said she then assaulted both of them, kicking one in the stomach and leg while biting the other on the forearm and kicking both of his legs. She also pinched the caseworker on the arm as they struggled to remove the child from her, according to court documents.
The deputies said she then began biting her son multiple times on his body before they were able to put her in handcuffs. The child was taken to WHS-Greene hospital near Waynesburg for treatment, although the severity of his injuries was not released and it was not known who is now caring for him.
Weyrick, 26, of 169 Main St., was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned by District Judge Lee Watson and is being held at the Greene County jail on a $5,000 percentage bond before her preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22.