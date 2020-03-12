The bulk of the criminal counts that were filed Tuesday in a Mon Valley cat abuse case were withdrawn the following day to make the case more manageable, the Washington County district attorney said.
The owner of the cats seized in October in Donora and Monessen, Christie Dee Harr, still faces the same charges, including felonies, District Attorney Gene Vittone said Wednesday.
“She’s still facing serious charges and that’s what matters here,” Vittone said.
A Washington Area Humane Society police officer Tuesday filed 1,376 counts of animal neglect and abuse after more than 200 sick cats and other animals were seized from Harr’s home and two other buildings she manages.
The number of counts was reduced Wednesday to eight so that the case doesn’t overwhelm the courts, Vittone said.
He said the decision was similar to cases involving drugs and embezzlement where the defendant faces one count of theft or drug possession rather than multiple counts of the same charges.
District Judge Mark Wilson Tuesday signed a warrant for the arrest of Harr, 41, of Donora.
She is facing charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals over accusations she denied the cats veterinarian care and caused neglect that resulted in death or serious injury.
Some of the animals were housed in deplorable conditions in the former St. Mary Roman Catholic church in the 300 block of Second Street in Donora. The church roof was collapsing, investigators allege in court documents.