A Morris Township woman faces a charge of attempted homicide in connection with the shooting of her boyfriend’s ex-wife.
In addition to attempted homicide, Chartiers Township police charged Michaela Marie Hildreth, 26, with felonies of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 200 block of Moon Road, where they found Amy Mruk, 39, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
Mruk was treated at the scene and transported to Washington Hospital. She was later flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday.
A witness told police they saw a vehicle speeding up the road and come to a sudden stop. Hildreth got out of the vehicle and started yelling at Mruk, according to the criminal complaint. The witness saw a gun in Hildreth’s hand and heard two shots before Mruk fell to the ground.
According to the complaint, Hildreth called 911 and reported the shooting, and said she left the gun on the ground.
When police arrived, John Mruk Jr., Hildreth’s boyfriend, was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and told officers that Hildreth had shot his ex-wife, court paperwork indicates.
Another witness told police that John Mruk came to their house and made a statement to the effect of, “I can’t believe she shot her, and maybe she wanted her out of the picture,” the complaint says.
Hildreth was arraigned Thursday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who set a cash bond of $750,000. She is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 3.
