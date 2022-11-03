State police have issued an arrest warrant for a Morris Township man who allegedly made violent threats towards a woman and police.
Jesse Ray Johnson, 46, faces a felony of making terroristic threats that cause evacuation of a building, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Police were initially called to Johnson’s home in the 90 block of Olas Lane at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim in the case obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Johnson, but the PFA had not been served.
Police said that Johnson told the woman he was waiting in the woods and sent her a picture of his hand holding a gun. Johnson also allegedly sent multiple messages that were violent in nature, including threats to kill her.
Police contacted Johnson, who reportedly told them, “I have plenty of fire power and ammo,” and “I am waiting for you, come on,” according to the complaint.
Four people who live nearby felt unsafe given the nature of Johnson’s threats, and police permitted them to evacuate the area. Public information officer Trooper Forrest Allison said those individuals were allowed to return home at any time and did not have any restrictions placed on them.
According to the complaint, police later learned that Johnson made similar threats to another person. Police did not clarify how the second person was connected to Johnson.
Allison confirmed that police are still searching for Johnson.
