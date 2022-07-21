If you have a ticket to the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Thursday, you should probably leave home early for the 7 p.m. show.
“With a sold-out crowd expected we highly encourage you to arrive earlier than usual to ensure you get to see the entire show,” according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page. Early entry parking will be available at 1 p.m., and parking lots open at 3 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.
The post also states, “With anticipated high-volume traffic, we encourage you to carpool with friends/family or use ride-share services.”
Fans attending concerts at Star Lake, located on Route 18 outside Burgettstown, have had trouble with traffic and long lines at heavily attended concerts in the past, most notably at a 2018 Jimmy Buffett concert where many fans were left to wait outside the venue long after the show was underway.