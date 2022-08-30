womensmarch-3.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

The Washington County Democratic Committee was on-site for a July 1 protest to the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in downtown Washington to register voters ahead of the November gubernatorial race. Here, recording secretary Sharon Laffey invites unregistered marchers to sign up.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, more women are registering to vote in Pennsylvania.

According to Target Smart Insights, women in Pennsylvania are out-registering men by a 12-point margin.

