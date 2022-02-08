Last week’s winter storm continues to affect Washington County with 832 residents still without electricity as of 4 p.m. Monday.
FirstEnergy Corp., West Penn Power’s parent company, reported on its website that the outages account for less than 1% of its customers in the county.
While many municipalities have only a small number without power, 161 outages remain in West Finley Township, or more than 31% of West Penn Power customers who live there.
The only other municipality who reported having at least 10% of customers without power was Easy Finley Township, with 197 outages.
Greene County was down to 67 outages, less than 1% of that county’s customers.
Mark Durbin, a spokesperson for West Penn Power, said more than 700 line workers were deployed to handle the fallout from the storm. According to Durbin, FirstEnergy sent employees of their Ohio companies to assist.
However, dangerous road conditions, downed trees and cold weather hampered their efforts.
“Washington County got it the hardest as far as the icing,” Durbin said.
According to Durbin, those who still do not have power should not have to wait much longer.
“The majority of those customers will be back up by midnight tonight,” Durbin said Monday afternoon.
More than 20,000 customers in Washington County lost power following the storm late Thursday and early Friday.