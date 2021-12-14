State police are investigating the theft of more than $62,000 in various construction equipment stored in a box truck in Greene County earlier this month.
The thief moved a bulldozer that was blocking the entrance gate to a property at 195 Lippencott Road in Washington Township, allowing the person to access the box truck that had various chainsaws, tools and machinery equipment, police said.
In all, about 50 items worth $62,415 were taken from the truck, police said. The most expensive item stolen was a $12,000 hydraulic assembly machine. The equipment belonged to Blue Star Timber Resources, based in Washington County.
The theft occurred between 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 8:15 a.m. Dec. 7.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call state police in Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.