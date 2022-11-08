State police in Greene County are investigating a burglary that took place last month at a Jefferson Township bar.
According to police, $5,225 was stolen from Ozy’s Bar & Grill, located at 415 Pitt Gas Road, at about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Most of the money came from the cash register, but $620 was taken from a skill machine and $275 from a cigarette machine.
Police did not identify any potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-627-6151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.