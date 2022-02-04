More than 20,000 customers in Washington County are without electricity this morning after a winter storm that brought ice and snow swept through the area overnight.
West Penn Power reported the most outages in its coverage area in Washington County, including 3,000 customers who were without power in Cecil Township.
Ice overnight coated tree limbs and power lines, causing issues across the county, but especially in the western and northern communities. Nearly all customers in Claysville, Hanover, Cross Creek, East Finley, Donegal, Hopewell, Jefferson, McDonald, Smith, West Alexander, West Finley and West Middletown were without electricity as of 8 a.m., according to West Penn.
Washington County accounted for about 90% of the outages in West Penn's grid in Western Pennsylvania. There was no timeline for when power would be restored.
In Greene County, about 1,200 customers are without power.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a flood warning for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 11 a.m. today. The focus of the warning was for rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying or flood-prone areas, although the Monongahela River was not projected to crest above action stage.
