Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.