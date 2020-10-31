The commonwealth logged 2,641 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 110 short of the largest one-day total of new cases reported earlier in the week.
The Friday total included 2,416 new cases and another 225 cases from previous days that were being reported Friday. The statewide total is 205,517, with daily increases now comparable to April 2020, shortly after the pandemic reached the United States.
Washington County added an additional 74 cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 2,098. In Greene County, there were 12 additional cases. Its total is 256. Fayette County logged 16 new cases, with a total of 1,051. None of the three counties reported additional deaths.
Allegheny County reported 173 new positive cases and seven new deaths. Its total number of cases over the course of the pandemic stands at 15,622. There have been 435 total deaths.
Meanwhile, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Friday that Christmas Vigil Masses at its churches could start as early as 2 p.m. Christmas Vigil Masses are technically supposed to be celebrated in the evening, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier services will be allowed.
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses remains in effect in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and throughout Pennsylvania.