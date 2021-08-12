An online fundraiser has collected more than $10,000 for an Amwell Township family of seven that lost their home to a fire earlier this week.
The fire destroyed the home at 996 Ten Mile Road, where Josh and Kelly Conner lived with their five children, ranging in age 3 to 9.
Angela Cole, Josh Conner’s sister, said an exhaust fan in the bathroom caught fire about 11 p.m. Sunday.
“The fire department came and put that out. They also told them to spend the night somewhere else,” Cole, who lives in White Lake, Mich., said. “(Kelly) went back to the house (Monday morning) to start cleaning up and it was burnt to the ground.”
While no one was injured, the family lost their dog in the fire. The house sat on a farm, and Cole said about $5,000 worth of meat from a freshly butchered steer was also destroyed in the fire.
“That’s part of their lifestyle. That’s their livelihood,” Cole said.
Cole set up a GoFundMe page for the family, and it has already exceeded its $10,000 goal.
She said the Conners have also received donations of clothes from the community.
“The kids are going through the clothes. They’re pretty excited, because it’s all new stuff,” Cole said.
Amwell Township Fire Department responded to the fires.
The department could not be reached for additional information.