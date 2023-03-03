MONONGAHELA – Six city businesses shuttered by a recent water main break received additional money last week from members of the Monongahela community.
Laura Magone, president of the Monongahela Area Historical Society, said $981 was presented to each of the merchants Feb. 24. Previously, each of the businesses received $1,000, some of which came from a fundraiser held in the city on Feb. 2. The goal remains to give each business at least $2,000.
“We’ve had more donations coming in,” Magone said.
A 12-inch water main ruptured at about 4 p.m. Jan. 26, causing damage to the six businesses and forcing them to close. Less than two weeks later, a hole in the aging water main erupted again.
Pennsylvania American Water has indicated that the aging cast iron main has reached the end of its lifespan and is scheduled for replacement in early spring.
Four of the businesses have reopened: Julie’s Hair Haven, Zimmer Printing, Lynda’s Main Street Salon and Little City Coffee. Dusty’s Discounts and Tattoo Savior remain closed.
“We’re not even close,” said Dusty Bradshaw, owner of Dusty’s Discounts. “I’m frustrated. I’m overwhelmed. I just want to say the heck with it. I’m so frustrated I don’t know what to do.”
Dan Bires, owner of Tattoo Savior, said, “They’re just starting to put flooring in after all of the water damage. They had to rip everything apart. They have to replace everything in there. I have no idea when I’m going to be open.”
Bires said he’s appreciative of the efforts of the historical society.
“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if I’d even make it,” he said.
Magone remains touched by the way people have responded.
“It’s been overwhelming,” she said. “We’ve had so many donations come in. We’ve had people from the Southwestern Pennsylvania area with no ties to Monongahela who heard this story and came forth to send contributions. We’ve had former Monongahela residents from across the country mail contributions. It’s been heartwarming, People understand the situation these folks are in. It’s just been so gratifying to see the response.”
Donations still may be made to the Monongahela Area Historical Society or the Pay Pal account at mahs-pa.org/donations. A donor is covering all of the Pay Pal fees.
