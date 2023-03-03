Monongahela

Courtesy of Laura Magone

Members of the Monongahela Area Historical Society and merchants affected by a recent water break gathered recently for check presentations. Seated, from left, are Dusty Bradshaw, owner of Dusty’s Discounts; Lynda Chrisman, owner of Lynda’s Main Street Salon; and Julie Farthing, owner of Julie’s Hair Haven; standing, Tobias Provan, owner of Zimmer Printing; Marsha Chew, and Martha Munitz, historical society members; Nathan Redfield, owner of Little City Coffee, Dan Bires, owner of tattoo Savior, and Laura Magone, historical society president.

MONONGAHELA – Six city businesses shuttered by a recent water main break received additional money last week from members of the Monongahela community.

Laura Magone, president of the Monongahela Area Historical Society, said $981 was presented to each of the merchants Feb. 24. Previously, each of the businesses received $1,000, some of which came from a fundraiser held in the city on Feb. 2. The goal remains to give each business at least $2,000.

