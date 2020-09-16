The owner of a deck-building company is facing more charges filed in Peters Township.
Matthew Alexander Walker, from Three Rivers Decks & Porches, was charged by township police with theft and fraudulent business practices after another alleged victim reported problems to police.
Dane Summerville said he signed a contract with Walker in March 2019 to pay $26,650 for the demolition of his old second-story deck and for Walker to build a new one. Summerville said he met Walker at a home show in Pittsburgh.
He and his wife already had a deck at the rear of their Monterey Drive home, Summerville said, but they were ready to replace it.
“He had all these ideas of putting lights in and all these different things,” Summerville said about Walker.
According to the criminal complaint, Walker told Summerville his deck project would take about three weeks, but it’s been 17 months. Summerville has paid about $22,520 so far, but only about 40% of the work was completed, Summerville said, “none of which we can safely use.”
Summerville made a $2,000 down payment when he signed the contract, and then paid more than $10,000 in May when the project began. On May 13, Walker asked for another $10,000 to start work on the railing around the deck.
That railing, Summerville said, will have to be taken down and redone because the rails are uneven and the work unsatisfactory.
“They didn’t have the correct square holes rail for the square pickets, so they just cut the existing round holes square,” Summerville said in an email.
After that May 13 payment was made, Walker and his employees stopped doing work, Summerville said.
“They’d show up for an hour and measure something, then leave,” he said.
According to the complaint, for the past year Summerville had been trying to contact Walker and Three Rivers Decks and Porches, but was subjected to an “excuse campaign.” Summerville said he hasn’t done any other work to the deck, but it’s likely he’ll try to finish it himself.
Peters police charged Walker with theft and fraudulent business practices. Summerville additionally filed a civil suit against Walker.
Peters police Chief Doug Grimes said Summerville is one of three township residents who have come forward with complaints against Three Rivers Decks. There have also been charges filed against Walker and his father, Alexander Walker, in Cecil, North Strabane, North Franklin and Allegheny County.
Walker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 6 before District Judge Jesse Pettit.