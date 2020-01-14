MONESSEN – A Monessen man who was gassed out of his house last month during a standoff with police has since been charged with endangering his sons.
Monessen police Friday filed charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment against the suspect, Jason G. Johnson, 47, of 2 Westmoreland Drive, court records show.
Police accuse Johnson of hitting one of his sons and grabbing him by the neck while they walked through the woods Dec. 30. Police also accused him of having children in his house with no running water or heat in freezing temperatures, court records indicate.
The following day, Johnson allegedly kept police at bay, threatening to kill an officer, before he was gassed out of his house with minor injuries.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 10 in the New Year’s Eve case.