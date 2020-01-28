Among 1,415 lodges in four countries, the international Loyal Order of the Moose claims only one has refused to implement a no-smoking ban that took effect Jan. 1.
A document filed last week in Washington County Court points to the Washington Moose Lodge, 2021 W. Chestnut St., in Canton Township near Washington, as the sole outlier.
The fraternal and service organization founded in 1888 and based in Illinois has nearly one million members.
In August of last year, the members of the international organization at its convention, according to its website, “overwhelmingly approved” amending its laws to provide for smoke-free lodges at the beginning of 2020.
The indoor ban covers both tobacco products and e-cigarettes, but provides smokers with a “dispensation” in outdoor areas.
Members “expect that they can now enter any lodge to enjoy a smoke-free experience, and that their smoking brothers and qualified guests have been appropriately accommodated,” the website for the international organization reads.
A notice on the Moose international website states that violations of the smoke-free policy “will be handled by members of the Moose International field staff. Complaints can be forwarded to the Moose International general governor’s office for follow-up.”
Lodge No. 22, Washington, did not comply, according to the filing, so the parent organization suspended the officers.
Four leaders were expelled from membership in the Loyal Order of the Moose for failing to leave the lodge around Jan. 17, according to the court case.
The Moose supreme council revoked the local club’s charter on Jan. 20 under authority granted by the general governor.
In addition to the real estate, the Washington lodge owns a Pennsylvania liquor license, but this and other assets are now claimed by the international organization, which asked the court to declare the property and license possessions of the Moose International Inc.
Pittsburgh attorney John W. Zotter states that officers of the lodge have denied the international organization access to the lodge hall. Zotter asked that a Washington County judge issue a preliminary injunction to keep the officers from entering the property and prohibit the local club from transferring its assets.
If any officer enters the lodge hall, it asked that the individual be deemed a defiant trespasser subject to arrest.
Moose International asked for court permission to take possession of the lodge hall and secure its contents, including, but not limited to, changing the locks.
A message left with a trustee of the local club was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
The Washington Moose club was founded in 1907, and in 1988, it moved to its current location.