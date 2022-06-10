The Montour Trail Founders plaque, which is located at the Kurnick trailhead between mile markers 25 and 26 in Cecil Township, will be dedicated during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The plaque honors the initial founders who attended the 1989 planning meeting and worked to construct the Montour Trail. The 63-mile trail system extends from Coraopolis to Clairton in Allegheny County, and it travels through many communities in northeastern Washington County.
