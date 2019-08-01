DONORA – Donora police have accused a Monroeville man of using a wrench to break into a home, where he allegedly struggled with the resident in late June.
District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of the suspect, Jeffrey Joseph Paul, 42, on charges including burglary, court records show.
Police accuse Paul of following James Wood to his residence on Manor Drive and then breaking through a door while Wood was upstairs about 10:15 p.m. June 28.
Wood went downstairs after hearing the glass shatter and found Paul, a stranger, and the two struggled before Wood forced the intruder out of his house, police noted in the affidavit.
Paul was described as a white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He left in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle, police said.
He also was accused of causing $1,200 in damage to the door.
Police said an officer received a tip Monday that Paul was at a house in the 600 block of 10th Street. When questioned, he allegedly admitted to going to Wood’s house but denied the accusations that he went inside and struggled with Wood.
Paul is expected to be arraigned today in the case on charges of burglary, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, online court records indicate.