A Monongahela woman has been identified as the driver killed in Monday’s fatal crash in Union Township.
The Washington County coroner’s office identified the driver as Sarah Beth McClintock, 37.
According to the coroner, McClintock’s vehicle rolled over at about 1:30 a.m. near 2268 State Route 88. She was partially ejected through the car’s sun roof.
McClintock was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
A specific cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner.
Monongahela police are investigating the crash.
