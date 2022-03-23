A Monongahela woman died following a shooting Wednesday morning.
According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, Mecca Vaccaro, 47, was shot at her residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue about 8 a.m.
Vaccaro was transported to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.
According to the coroner, the specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Monongahela police are investigating. Tri-Community Ambulance, South East Regional EMS, and Carroll Township, Charleroi, and Donora police departments also responded.