The installation of a new $1.5 million water main in Monongahela is expected to begin Tuesday, replacing an aging water line that has been plagued by multiple breaks.
Pennsylvania American Water contractors will start work on the 2,500-foot line along Fourth Street, between Grant and West streets, working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Final street restorations are expected to be done by late October.
“This is the replacement of a 70-year old water main that’s had a history of recent reliability issues,” sad Gary Lobaugh, external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water.
The Fourth Street water lines have caused much consternation this year. A 12-inch main ruptured on Jan. 26, which resulted in the closure of six businesses. Less than two weeks later, a hole in the aging water main erupted again.
A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water indicated at the time that the aging cast iron main had reached the end of its lifespan, and was scheduled for replacement.
Standard traffic patterns will occur during non-project hours. Alternative routes during project hours are encouraged.
During the ongoing work, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and lower than normal water pressure.
Lobaugh said he doesn’t expect businesses in the area to be affected.
“We do not anticipate any outages as a result of this work,” he said.
Meanwhile, the six businesses that had to be shuttered due to the flooding – Dusty’s Discounts, Julie’s Hair Haven, Tattoo Savior, Zimmer Printing, Lynda’s Main Street Salon and Little City Coffee – are back in operation.
Dusty Bradshaw, owner of Dusty’s Discounts, said she reopened about five weeks ago, but business has been slow.
“I think I lost a lot of customers who don’t even know I’m opened again, but they’re coming around again,” she said Friday.
Their reopenings were helped by money donated through the efforts of the Monongahela Area Historical Society.
“They were just awesome,” Bradshaw said. “They really helped out a lot. They kept the lights on and helped at home as well.”
Laura Magone, MAHS president, said the initial goal was to be able to donate $1,000 to each of the merchants whose businesses had to close. Donations received allowed a little more than $2,250 to go to each merchant.
“Everybody’s open and everybody survived it,” Magone said. “We were incredibly moved by the generosity of citizens, residents of the area and people from other areas who saw the story and wanted to contribute.”
Councilman Kenneth Kulak said the water main upgrade is a “welcome project.”
“We know how vulnerable our infrastructure is and we don’t want to see that happen again,” he said. “That water break put some businesses out and that is something we do not want to see happen again.”
