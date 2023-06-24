Monongahela flood 3

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Flooding from earlier this year resulted in water in the downstairs area at Dusty’s Discounts in Monongahela.

The installation of a new $1.5 million water main in Monongahela is expected to begin Tuesday, replacing an aging water line that has been plagued by multiple breaks.

Pennsylvania American Water contractors will start work on the 2,500-foot line along Fourth Street, between Grant and West streets, working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Final street restorations are expected to be done by late October.

