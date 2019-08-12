MONONGAHELA – Wedding bells chimed in Monongahela Sunday as couples tied the knot in Chess Park alongside a record-setting wedding cookie table.
The park was filled with thousands of cookies as people poured in to set the record for the largest wedding cookie table on the final day of the city’s 250th birthday celebration.
Christina Conlon, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records, was on hand to tabulate the total amount of cookies and make the record official.
The largest wedding cookie table is a new category for Guinness, Conlon said, and they set the number to beat at 18,000 cookies.
They based that number off of a Wall Street Journal article about a cookie table at a wedding in Youngstown, Ohio, that was published in July 2017.
By 2:30 p.m., Conlon said they had already reached 18,000, with several hours of counting left to go.
The idea for the wedding cookie table came from Laura Magone, president of Monongahela Area Historical Society, which organized the weekend’s events.
With the large crowd that gathered to set up their cookie displays, Magone said they were “overwhelmed” with the response.
“A wedding cookie table is a celebration of our ethnic heritage and our blue collar roots,” Magone said. “I’ve wanted to hold an event like this for years, but it all came together whenever Monongahela celebrated its 250th.”
Magone also runs a Facebook page, The Wedding Cookie Table Community, which has grown to more than 23,000 members. Members of that group helped Sunday’s event grow to the size that it did.
Among the numerous groups bringing cookies to Chess Park on Sunday was the Carnegie Science Center, whose team contributed 1,900 cookies.
“We had a co-worker that found out about this, and we thought, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get on board with this,’” said Maila Jill Rible, a science educator with the center.
The group that came is part of the science center’s Demonstration Theaters.
“We actually use baking and cooking in some of our programs to help teach people about science. So this was a natural fit, and we really like to bake,” Rible said.
The group representing the science center used the event as an opportunity to educate others about the science and chemistry of baking.
However, Rible said the science is not all in the baking, and that the way you set up your own wedding cookie table is a science all its own.
Most important, she says, is knowing your audience.
“Are there family recipes that people really want to see? You’re going to want to make sure that those look great, because we don’t just taste with our tongues. We taste with our sense of smell, and we taste with our eyes,” Rible said.
A short ceremony at the park’s gazebo featured a group of three couples who got married all at once, and the weekend of festivities ended with a free concert by Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers.
“This is my hometown, and this is something that’s important to me so that everybody can see what a great community this is,” Magone said.