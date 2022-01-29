The Monongahela River, which flows north from West Virginia through Southwestern Pennsylvania and ends at The Point in Pittsburgh, is runner-up in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ annual River of the Year contest.
The DCNR earlier this week announced French Creek River is the state’s 2022 River of the Year.
“The River of the Year highlights Pennsylvania’s amazing waterways annually,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a news release. “Our waterways are a great way to connect to nature for recreation and relaxation. They also provide a great opportunity to learn about the regions through which they flow.”
River of the Year voting opened in December 2021. Pennsylvania residents were encouraged to cast votes for their favorite of four state rivers online through Jan. 14.
When votes were tallied, the region’s Monongahela River claimed silver, coming in second to French Creek River.
The Mon received more than 3,300 of the 13,972 total votes. Catawissa Creek and Connoquenessing Creek came in third and fourth place, respectively.
More than 80 species of fish and 27 species of freshwater mussels live in French Creek River, which begins in southern New York, stretches through northern Pennsylvania and finally joins the Allegheny River in Venango County.
The tributary’s claim to fame is that it’s home to the largest salamander in North America: the Eastern Hellbender, which was recently named Pennsylvania’s official amphibian.
The Monongahela River was the first river fitted with locks and dams installed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, making it the first U.S. river with complete navigational control.