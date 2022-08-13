Monongahela police donation

Courtesy of the city of Monongahela

Monongahela Police Department recently received a $30,000 donation from EQT Corp., which will go toward the purchase of body cameras. Those who were at the check presentation include, front row, from left, state Rep. Bud Cook, police Chief Kevin Harris, and Stephanie Paluda and Payton Campbell of EQT; back, from left, Councilman {span}Kenneth Kulak, Mayor Gregg Garry, Councilwoman Sarah J. O’Brien and Ryan Miller of EQT.

Monongahela Police Chief Kevin Harris said the idea to get body cameras for the department’s officers has been in the works for about three years.

Thanks to a $30,000 donation from EQT Corp., it looks like the idea will come to fruition.

