Monongahela police are investigating a New Year’s Eve incident in which gun shots were fired and people were seen scrambling from a Finleyville residence.
According to the police report, Monongahela officers were at McChain Road about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31 for a parking complaint. During that time, officers heard what sounded like gunshots.
They immediately responded to the area where they heard the shots and saw a large group of people running from a McChain Road residence.
Police found one male outside of the residence in need of medical attention due to alcohol consumption, but he had no other injuries. He was taken from the scene by emergency medical service personnel.
Officers from several neighboring police departments assisted due to the large number of people seen running from the residence.
Bullet casings were found in the driveway, but no injuries or property damage was observed or reported.
Police are working with witnesses and obtaining statements to determine the events of the evening.