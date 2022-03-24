A Westmoreland County man has been jailed in connection with multiple sexual assaults of a juvenile.
Monongahela police arrested Clayton Raymond Warmus, 30, of 2 Broadway Ave., Manor, on Tuesday and charged him with felonies of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent assault.
According to court records, the 15-year-old victim told police they had a sexual relationship with Warmus between August 2020 and March 2021.
Police said there were allegedly 30 encounters between the two at locations in Canton and Union townships.
District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Warmus to the Washington County jail on $150,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. April 5.