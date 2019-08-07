MONONGAHELA – Monongahela is awash in red, white and blue as the small town prepares for its 250th birthday celebration, which begins Thursday.
Bunting and U.S flags hang from just about every house and building along West Main Street in time for the four-day celebration, hearkening to a bygone era of over-the-top patriotic displays.
“I got chills when I just came through town,” said Susan Bowers, an officer at Monongahela Area Historical Society, the host of the party.
She said the decorations remind her of what the city looked like in parade photos from the early 20th century.
“It’s just wonderful,” she said.
Dorothea Pemberton said the appearance of the city is an example of what can happen when people work together.
“That’s all I’m hearing are compliments about how nice the town looks,” Pemberton said.
A crew from Mighty Painter of Carroll Township was giving a new red, white and blue look Tuesday to 230 W. Main St.
“The lights are all painted. People are doing things,” said painter Ron Michalowski.
The chamber will be hosting a wine and cheese reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Reservation must be made by calling 724-258-5919.
The Monongahela Youth Main Street Program will be holding a fair from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Third Street between West Main and Chess streets.
“There are so many things going on you don’t know where to go,” Pemberton said.
The party starts at 11 a.m. Thursday in Chess Park with a veterans tribute followed by the opening of a time capsule that was buried in the park 50 years ago during the city’s bicentennial.
For the complete schedule of events visit: moncity250.org/events.