The Monongahela man who shot and killed his wife at their home during a domestic dispute last year pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide Friday and was immediately sentenced to prison.

Dennis Vaccaro, 65, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to third-degree murder in the March 23 shooting death of his 47-year-old wife, Mecca, outside their home at 533 Park Ave. after the couple had gotten into an argument moments before.

