The Monongahela man who shot and killed his wife at their home during a domestic dispute last year pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide Friday and was immediately sentenced to prison.
Dennis Vaccaro, 65, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to third-degree murder in the March 23 shooting death of his 47-year-old wife, Mecca, outside their home at 533 Park Ave. after the couple had gotten into an argument moments before.
Judge Brandon Neuman immediately sentenced Vaccaro to serve nine to 20 years in a state prison as part of the plea deal negotiated with prosecutors.
Two children of Mecca Vaccaro spoke during the sentencing hearing and told the judge about how they were reconnecting with their mother and trying to bring the family together before she was killed. Her son, Montana Howard, said he and his six siblings had become “lost, confused, isolated” after her death.
“We’ve been having a hard time getting connected for so long,” Howard said. “I don’t want this moment to ruin it. That’s what my mom would’ve wanted.”
Angel Alston, who was adopted shortly after her birth, said she was just beginning to get to know her biological mother after turning 18. She recalled Mecca asking her to go see a prominent Christmas lights display in West Virginia as a way to connect, but Alston decided not to go, which is a decision she now regrets.
“This situation and crime has left a permanent stain on my heart,” Alston said. “It’s had such a big impact on everyone’s lives. He left a permanent, permanent grieving feeling in our hearts.”
Dennis Vaccaro, who was shackled and wearing orange jail clothes, did not look at Howard or Alston as they spoke. But when they were finished, he turned around and offered a short apology.
“I’m sorry,” Vaccaro said before shaking his head and turning back to face the judge.
According to court documents, Vaccaro was loading scaffolding into his work truck with another person when Mecca came out and began arguing with him. That person, Eric Scicchitano, testified during the April preliminary hearing that Mecca struck Vaccaro multiple times and pulled a hooded sweatshirt over his head and dragged him a few feet. After the argument ended, Vaccaro realized he did not have keys to the truck, so he went inside to retrieve them when Scicchitano testified he heard more shouting.
Moments later, Scicchitano said he heard two gunshots that were spaced out. When he went toward the house, he saw Mecca lying on the ground and Vaccaro standing a few feet away holding a handgun. She was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where she died from the gunshot wounds.
Vaccaro’s defense attorney, Adam Yarussi, previously argued that his client had acted in self-defense, but investigators said they found no physical injuries on the defendant’s body.
Vaccaro has been held without bond at the Washington County jail since the shooting, and he will be given credit for time served. He is expected to be transported to SCI-Camp Hill state prison, where he will be evaluated and sent to another state prison for the duration of his sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.