MONONGAHELA – A Monongahela man is wanted on indecent assault charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched a girl over the course of several years.
District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant in the case Thursday for the arrest of Bryan Cacho Gravatt, 29, of 300 Second Ave., on charges that also include corruption of minors, court records show.
City police were called to investigate about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 after the girl complained about Gravatt to relatives, police stated in charging documents.
She said Gravatt told her to not tell anyone about him touching her because, if she did, they would put her in foster care, police said.
Police notified Washington County Children & Youth Services about the case and a forensics interview was conducted with the girl Sept. 6 at Washington Hospital, the affidavit indicate.
CYS later determined there was sufficient evidence to believe the accusations, police said.