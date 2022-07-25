Generic Police Car

Monongahela police shot and killed a man Sunday night while attempting to take him into custody.

According to state police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Street at about 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired and an attempted homicide.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In