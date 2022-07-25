Monongahela police shot and killed a man Sunday night while attempting to take him into custody.
According to state police, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Street at about 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired and an attempted homicide.
Cody Bennett, 29, was armed with a gun, police said.
According to police, attempts to take him into custody were unsuccessful.
Bennett was transported from the scene to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m., according to the Washington County coroner.
The specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
State police are investigating the shooting.
