A Monongahela man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Eric Allard, 48, entered the plea before Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on Nov. 27, 2017, Allard possessed images and videos in computer graphic files, the production of which involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, some of whom were under the age of 12.
Ambrose scheduled sentencing at 10 a.m. March 17, 2020.