A Monongahela man is facing 50 charges of child pornography.
Bryan John Sedon, 45, of 411 Second St., also faces one charge of criminal use of a communication facility. All the charges are graded as felonies.
According to court documents, in May 2020 multiple images of child pornography were uploaded to an iCloud account attached to Sedon’s phone number.
Monongahela executed a search warrant Thursday at Sedon’s home, where police said multiple images were discovered on a phone seized from the residence.
According to police, Sedon admitted the phone was his and said his phone number was the same one connected to the iCloud account.
District Judge Mark Wilson sent Sedon to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 2.