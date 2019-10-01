MONONGAHELA – A Monongahela man was taken into custody this morning in an attempted homicide in Union Township and on homicide and related charges filed in Marion County, W.Va.
Monongahela police said Brian Lyon II, 37, of 220 Vine St., who was also known to have a Castner Avenue, Donora, address, would be arraigned before District Judge Jesse Pettit in the Sept. 23 stabbing of Melvin Gray at a residence on Dolly Lane.
Pettit denied Lyon bail, citing concern for the safety of the victim.
Authorities also have said that Lyon has been accused of stealing a vehicle from a murder victim in West Virginia and abandoning it in Somerset Township, Washington County.
Lyon was wanted for the Sunday murder of Christopher W. Moses on Lanham Lane in Fairmont, West Virginia court records show.
He was accused of stealing a vehicle from Moses and burning it behind the Avalon Motor Inn along Interstate 70 in Somerset before stealing another vehicle, Monongahela police said.
Monongahela police, along with the state police Special Emergency Response Team, tracked down Lyon early this morning at the Budget Inn, Route 51 and Interstate 70, in Rostraver Township.
Lyon also was wanted for a recent armed robbery in Uniontown, police said.
"He's been busy for the past week," Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris said.
Harris said a motive hadn't been determined in the Union Township stabbing. He said Gray is a relative of Lyon's girlfriend, Amber Gray, who also would be charged with hindering the apprehension of Lyon.
Lyon fled the Dolly Lane residence after he allegedly stabbed Gray in the back of his neck, back and chest.
Harris said the stabbing didn't appear to be related to the West Virginia homicide.
Please check back for additional information on this developing story.