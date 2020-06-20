A 28-year-old Monongahela man was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident in Carroll Township.
Zachary J. Greystock was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. at the scene of the crash, the Washington County coroner's office reports.
A passing motorist discovered the crash at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. Greystock had been traveling north on Geary Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guide rail near 56 Geary. He was wearing a helmet, according to the coroner.
Carroll Township police are investigating.
Tri-Community Ambulance and Valley Inn Fire Department assisted at the scene.